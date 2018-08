США, Великобритания, Канада и страны Балтии опубликовали заявление о «российском вторжении в Грузию»

The Group of Friends of Georgia at OSCE 🇨🇦🇨🇿🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹🇵🇱🇷🇴🇸🇪🇺🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸issued a joint statement to mark ten years since the Russian military invasion of Georgia in August, 2008



Read the full Text: https://t.co/4bv2UC7XlP



#10YearsSince2008War pic.twitter.com/3l7QxkJ9o3