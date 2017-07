В Индии женщину в пятый раз облили кислотой. Таких нападений в стране становится все больше Например, женщин «наказывают» за отказ выйти замуж

"A splash of heat blinded her and they stole the one thing she couldn't replace, her Face. For a very long time she didn't see the mirror, until the #spotlight hit her and she loved her #reflection" To the eyes that are used to seeing #fashion models with flawless skins dolled up in front of the cameras everyday, this view was both disturbing and inspiring. For a moment we had seen #beauty in a very different way and all we thought was to capture it to give it a meaning,to remove any speck of being a victim from those #eyes and give them a stage,an #employment, a platform a medium to flaunt it with style. Hence came in the existence of a new fashion hope " #FaceofCourage" .Face of courage is an initiative by #VivanDiva featuring an #acidattack #victim as the face of a fashion line. The now #model Lakshmi is a part of the #Chav #Foundation. #Lakshmi is a very strong girl who has taken this step forward setting an example for all the #females who have been stolen of one thing or the other. We believed in her to become a model and it was a wow moment seeing her pose and flash smiles to the camera. Our hearty congratulations and thanks to Rego Advertising and Stop Acid Attacks . Watch and Share to spread our initiative !!