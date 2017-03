Three rare Malayan tiger cubs, all female, have been cared for by Cincinnati Zoo's nursery staff since they were born on February 3, 2017, and ignored by their mother. Their care team now includes the Zoo’s four-legged, resident nursery companion and former nanny to several Zoo babies, Blakely the Australian shepherd. The six-year-old super dog has been called into action to provide snuggling, comfort and a body to climb. #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare #cincinnati #tiger #tigercubs #dog #dogsofinsta #AustralianShepherd

