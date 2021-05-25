Минтранс Беларуси опубликовал фрагмент переговоров пилота рейса Ryanair с диспетчерами
Министерство транспорта Беларуси опубликовало расшифровку фрагмента переговоров экипажа самолета Ryanair, совершившего вынужденную посадку в Минске, с белорусскими диспетчерами.
Согласно документу, в 9:30 утра 23 мая диспетчер Минского аэропорта сообщил пилоту Ryanair, что «по сведениям спецслужб» на борту самолета находится бомба, которая может быть приведена в действие над Вильнюсом.
Далее диспетчер говорит, что электронное сообщение о минировании самолета поступило сотрудникам нескольких аэропортов и предлагает «по соображениям безопасности» совершить экстренную посадку в Минске.
Во время переговоров пилот также спросил, кто именно рекомендует совершить посадку в Минске — компания Ryanair, аэропорт Афин, откуда вылетел лайнер, или аэропорт Вильнюса, куда самолет направлялся. «Это наша рекомендация», — ответил диспетчер.
Далее пилот просит выделить ему частоту для связи со своей авиакомпанией, но из расшифровки неясно, получил ли он ее. Ранее полиция Литвы сообщала, что пилоты приняли решение о посадке после переговоров с Ryanair.
На отметке 9:45 пилот запрашивает разрешение сохранять текущий курс, диспетчер отвечает согласием. Но через две минуты пилот передает сигнал тревоги и сообщает, что собирается направить самолет в аэропорт Минска.
Фрагмент расшифровки завершается на отметке 9:57, когда пилот и диспетчер обсуждают технические параметры посадки.
Копия расшифровки на английском языке (в оригинальной орфографии)
Pilot: 09:28:58 Minsk, Good day, RYR 1TZ, FL390 approaching SOMAT
ATC:09:29:04 RYR 1TZ, Minsk Control, good afternoon, radar contact.
ATC: 09:30:49 RYR 1TZ, Minsk
Pilot: Yes, go ahead.
ATC: RYR 1TZ for your information, we have information from special services that you have bomb on board and it can be activated over Vilnius.
Pilot: 1TZ Standby.
Pilot. 09:31:17: Ok RYR 1TZ could you repeat the message?
ATC: RYR 1TZ, I say again we have information from special services that you have bomb on board. That bomb can be activated over Vilnius.
Pilot: Roger that, standby.
ATC: 09:31:42: RYR 1TZ for security reason we recommend you to land at UMMS.
Pilot: Ok…that.it.understood give us alternate please.
Pilot:09:32:59: RYR 1TZ
ATC: RYR 1TZ
Pilot: The bomb…direct message, where did it come from? Where did you have information about it from?
ATC: RYR 1TZ stanby please.
ATC: 09:33:42: RYR 1TZ
Pilot: Go ahead.
ATC: RYR 1TZ airport security stuff informed they received e-mail.
Pilot: Roger, Vilnius airport security stuff or from Greece?
ATC: RYR 1TZ this e-mail was shared to several airports.
Pilot: Roger, standby.
Pilot:09:34:49: Radar, RYR 1TZ.
ATC: RYR 1TZ.
Pilot: Could you give us frequency for (unreadable) company so that we would be able to (unreadable).
ATC: RYR 1TZ say again what frequency do you need.
Pilot: We just need to quawk with the operation of the company, if there any frequency for that (unreadable).
ATC. Do you need RYR operation frequency?
Pilot: That is correct 1TZ.
ATC: Standby please.
ATC: RYR 1TZ ,Standby please
Pilot: Standing-by.
Pilot:09:39:30: RYR 1TZ Any adverts?
ATC: RYR 1TZ Standby, waiting for the information.
Pilot: Could you say again that I have to call for the airport that authorities … (unreadable) to divert to.
ATC: RYR 1TZ I read you THREE, say again please.
Pilot:09:39:57: Radar, RYR 1TZ .
ATC : RYR 1TZ ,Go.
Pilot: Can you say again the IATA code of the airport that authorities recommended us to divert to?
ATC: RYR 1TZ roger, standby please.
Pilot: OK, I give you (unreadable) can you say again IATA code of the airport that authorities have recommended us to divert to?
ATC: RYR 1TZ Standby.
Pilot: Standby, Roger.
ATC :09:41:00: RYR 1TZ .
Pilot: Go ahead.
ATC: IATA code is MSQ.
Pilot: can you say again please?
ATC:IATA code MSQ.
Pilot: MSQ, thanks.
Pilot: 09:41:58: RYR 1TZ Again, this recommendation to divert to Minsk where did it come from?Where did it come from?Company? Did it come from departure airport authorities or arrival airport authorities?
ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.
Pilot: can you say again?
ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.
Pilot : unreadable.
Pilot:Did you say that your recommendation?
ATC: RYR 1TZ , Charlie-Charlie.
ATC: 09.42.49: RYR 1TZ we have ground stuff frequency for Vilnius 131.750
Pilot. 131.75 and we have contact… (unreadable).
ATC:09:44:38 RYR 1TZ advise your decision please?
Pilot: Radar ,RYR 1TZ
ATC:RYR 1TZ advise your decision please.
Pilot; 09:44:52: I need answer the question what is the code of the (unreadable) green, yellow or amber red.
ATC: Standby.
ATC:09:45:09 RYR 1TZ they say code is red.
Pilot: Roger that, in that case we request holding at present position.
ATC: RYR 1TZ Roger, hold over your position, mantain FL390 turns at own discretion.
Pilot; Ok holding at our discretion at present position mantaining FL390 RYR 1TZ.
Pilot:09:47:12: RYR 1TZ we are declaring an emergency MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY RYR 1TZ. our intentions would be to divert to Minsk airport
ATC: RYR 1TZ MAYDAY, Roger.Standby for vectors.
Pilot: Standby RYR 1TZ .
Pilot: 09:48:10 RYR 1TZ request descent to 10000 feet.
ATC: RYR 1TZ , descend FL100.
Pilot: descend (unreadable) RYR 1TZ .
ATC:RYR 1TZ from present position cleared direct point KOLOS : Kilo Oscar Lima Oskar Sierra.
Pilot: Direct to KOLOS RYR 1TZ.
ATC:09:50:15 RYR 1TZ how do you read me?
Pilot: I read you 5 RYR 1TZ .
ATC: Roger.
ATC:09:50:24: RYR 1TZ do you need any aerodrome details and weather information?
Pilot : We can (unreadable)ATIS from Minsk …enough.
ATC: RYR 1TZ do you need ATIS frequency?
Pilot: We got it.09:It is 128.850, 1 TZ.
ATC:09:51:50: RYR 1TZ
Pilot: 1TZ , go ahead.
ATC: RYR 1TZ KOLOS 2H arrival, RW in use 31R and if you need vectors advise.
Pilot: Ok, KOLOS. could you say the (unreadable).
ATC: KOLOS 2H arrival.
Pilot: KOLOS 2H arrival, RW 31R, RYR 1TZ
ATC: And ATIS frequency is 128.850
Pilot: 28.85.
ATC:09:52:29: RYR 1TZ and advise passengers on board and if any dangerous goods on board.
Pilot: No dangerous goods, standby…and we need 130 to avoid.
Pilot:09:53:00 RYR 1TZ turning heading 130 to avoid.
ATC: RYR 1TZ roger heading 130 report clear of weather.
Pilot: WILCO.
Pilot :09:54:45: RYR 1TZ persons on board is 133.
ATC: Persons on board 133 copied thank you.
ATC:09:55:33 RYR 1TZ when ready report estimating time of arrival.
Pilot: 09:56:48: RYR 1TZ request descend 9000 feet.
ATC: RYR 1TZ descend FL90.
Pilot. Descend FL90, RYR 1TZ .
ATC: 09:57:12: RYR 1TZ now contact Minsk approach on 125.9.
Pilot: 125.9, RYR 1TZ
Власти Беларуси утверждают, что экипаж самолета Ryanair самостоятельно принял решение о посадке в аэропорту Минска, и никакого давления на пилотов диспетчеры не оказывали. Лайнер приземлился в сопровождении истребителя Миг-29 — но, по словам командующего военно-воздушными силами и войсками противовоздушной обороны Беларуси Игоря Голуба, истребитель подняли в воздух уже после того, как лайнер сменил курс и направился в Минск.
Уже через несколько часов после посадки самолета официальные СМИ Беларуси опубликовали небольшой фрагмент переговоров о том, кто принял решение совершить посадку в Минске. Тогда в сообщениях СМИ утверждалось, что фразу «это наша рекомендация» произнес пилот в ответ на вопрос диспетчера.
После инцидента с самолетом Ryanair ряд европейских авиакомпаний отказались от использования воздушного пространства Беларуси. Евросовет распорядился запретить «Белавиа» полеты во все страны ЕС.