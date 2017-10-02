Стрельба в Лас-Вегасе. Видео с места происшествия
В результате стрельбы в Лас-Вегасе погибли более 50 человек, еще 200 получили ранения. Огонь был открыт во время кантри-фестиваля, поэтому произошедшее было снято на множество камер; ролики стремительно распространились в соцсетях.
Внимание! На видео есть погибшие и раненые. Просим впечатлительных людей не смотреть этот материал.
