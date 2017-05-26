«Кажется, это сделал стажер»: Marvel выпустила очень нелепый постер «Человека-паука»
До выхода фильма «Человек-паук: Возвращение домой» осталось чуть больше месяца. Marvel уже показала нам несколько отличных трейлеров картины, но кое с чем не сложилось: студия выпустила постер, над нелепостью которого теперь все издеваются.
What happened with this #SpiderManHomecoming? Looks like it was made by an intern who was just getting to grips with photoshop... pic.twitter.com/aYPxsJm9rJ— Small Screen (@SmallScreenGB) May 25, 2017
Marvel exec 1: "who should we get to do the Spider-Man poster?"— Cam Williams (@MrCamW) May 24, 2017
Marvel exec 2: "my toddler is good at cutting out shapes & gluing" pic.twitter.com/3YRXA6mN84
I fixed the poster for #SpiderManHomecoming GET HYPED! pic.twitter.com/DOsYakE1hC— *NSlink (@Slinkercorn) May 25, 2017
Многие комментаторы обращали внимание на то, что главным героем фильма выглядит Тони Старк (Железный человек).
Besides being an absolute mess, the new Spider-Man poster implies that Iron Man is the film's hero, while Spider-Man is his sidekick... pic.twitter.com/ZYLAfYSpsw— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 24, 2017
Whoa guys, I'm starting to think that Iron Man might show up in this #SpiderManHomecoming movie. pic.twitter.com/PlCTtsTn0N— Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) May 24, 2017
An even more accurate poster for Spider-Man Homecoming by @MonsieurFunches pic.twitter.com/vCnO6atviQ— Steenz vs. Deadlines (@oheysteenz) May 24, 2017
I don't think they got their point across well enough with the new Spider-Man poster so I made a few changes pic.twitter.com/ZjnzmK3xmY— Caleb D. Thompson (@NessMudkip) May 24, 2017
Iron Man 8 poster promises big supporting role for Spider-Man... pic.twitter.com/Jfe1gN6LGD— David S. (@AE_DavidS) May 24, 2017
I'll be honest: I tried to improve the very busy SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING poster, and I no longer know where the original ends and mine begins pic.twitter.com/Sazywe9gwh— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 24, 2017
Мировая премьера фильма «Человек-паук: Возвращение домой» состоится 28 июня. В России его начнут показывать 6 июля.