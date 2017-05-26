шапито

«Кажется, это сделал стажер»: Marvel выпустила очень нелепый постер «Человека-паука»

Meduza
13:58, 26 мая 2017

До выхода фильма «Человек-паук: Возвращение домой» осталось чуть больше месяца. Marvel уже показала нам несколько отличных трейлеров картины, но кое с чем не сложилось: студия выпустила постер, над нелепостью которого теперь все издеваются.

«Что случилось с постером „Человека-паука“? выглядит так, словно его сделал стажер, который только приступил к изучению фотошопа…»
«Руководитель Marvel 1: Кто нам нужен, чтобы сделать постер для „Человека-паука“? Руководитель Marvel 2: У меня младенец неплохо вырезает и клеит»
«Я починил постер „Человека-паука“»

Многие комментаторы обращали внимание на то, что главным героем фильма выглядит Тони Старк (Железный человек).

«Кроме полного бардака, постер „Человека-паука“ подразумевает, что главный герой фильма — Железный человек, а Человек-паук его напарник»
«Ух ты, ребята. Я начинаю думать, что в этом фильме появится Железный человек»
«Еще более точный постер „Человека-паука“»
«Не уверен, что они достаточно хорошо отразили свою позицию в новом постере „Человека-паука“, так что я внес несколько изменений»
«Постер „Железного человека 8“ обещает большую роль второго плана Человеку-пауку»
«Буду честен. Я попытался улучшить постер „Человека-паука“, но уже не знаю, где заканчивается оригинал и начинается мое творчество»

Мировая премьера фильма «Человек-паук: Возвращение домой» состоится 28 июня. В России его начнут показывать 6 июля.

