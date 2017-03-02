Закажите цветы на 8 Марта! Всем читателям «Медузы» -10% floraexpress.ru
Бинтуронг: то ли медведь, то ли кошка

16:25, 2 марта 2017

Зоопарк Австралии имени Стивена Ирвинга показал животных, о которых мы (и вы) никогда не слышали, — бинтуронгов. Их зовут Пип и Джайя!

Бинтуронг — млекопитающее из рода виверровых. Его ближайшие родственники — цивета и куница. Бинтуронг похож на маленького медведя или кошку-переростка, поэтому его часто называют «кошачьим медведем»

Как рассказывают работники зоопарка, Пип и Джайя — самые необычные животные в зоопарке. Они любят общаться с посетителями и когда их угощают фруктовым салатом.

Бинтуронги очень доверчивы. В некоторых странах их содержат как домашних питомцев.

