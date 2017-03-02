Бинтуронг: то ли медведь, то ли кошка
Зоопарк Австралии имени Стивена Ирвинга показал животных, о которых мы (и вы) никогда не слышали, — бинтуронгов. Их зовут Пип и Джайя!
Have you ever heard of a #binturong ? They're some of the coolest, most incredibly sweet and unusual animals you'll ever meet. While everyone who visits the Zoo knows about our koalas, kangaroos and crocs, Pip and Jaya the beautiful binturongs are waiting to meet their new friends too! They're so friendly and adore sharing a fruit salad with lovely visitors. Check them out when you visit next, this gorgeous face awaits! Encounter details at australiazoo.com.au
Бинтуронг — млекопитающее из рода виверровых. Его ближайшие родственники — цивета и куница. Бинтуронг похож на маленького медведя или кошку-переростка, поэтому его часто называют «кошачьим медведем»
Как рассказывают работники зоопарка, Пип и Джайя — самые необычные животные в зоопарке. Они любят общаться с посетителями и когда их угощают фруктовым салатом.
Hello Pip! As one of our two resident binturongs, there’s nothing that gets Pip down from her canopy of trees to say g’day faster than her favourite fruits! These super elusive animals have a scent gland that many keepers and guests liken to the smell of popcorn! Join us for our you-beaut binturong encounters and you can be the judge of that! Head to our website to book 😊
Бинтуронги очень доверчивы. В некоторых странах их содержат как домашних питомцев.