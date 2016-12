"Kafka is one time saids that anyone who is keepings the ability to see the beautys is never gets old. Hasing said that, I is posing here to give you the eternal youths - WITNESS MY BEAUTYFULNESS." --------------------------- Ah, #MackTheAdventurePug - my portable fountain of youth. 😂 ____________________________________ @hikingwithdogs_ #hikingwithdogs #worldofpug #worldofcutepugs @worldofpug @thecampingpage #campoften @campingofficial #campingofficial #pugbasement #pugloversclub @pugbasement @pugloversclub #pugsproud_feature @pugsproud #speakpug #outdoorswithdogs #campingcollective @adventure.addiction #adventureaddiction #campingwithdogs

A photo posted by #MackTheAdventurePug 🐾 (@pugventurephoto) on Oct 2, 2016 at 10:54am PDT