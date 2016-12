Фанаты «Звездных войн» простились с Кэрри Фишер

Keeping it weird in Austin, the lightsaber vigil at the Alamo Drafthouse for Carrie Fisher tonight was one of those amazing only in Austin moments. Tiny Princess Leia's, Storm Troopers and Wookiees all paying their respects. #lightsabervigil #carriefisher #princessleia #whynotwednesday #keepaustinweird #lightsabers #starwars #realtorlife #alamodrafthouse #austin

A photo posted by Moxie Realty Group LLC (@moxie_ladies) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:15pm PST