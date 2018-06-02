У этой собаки есть самый настоящий лучший друг! Кирпич.
Фотограф Ариана Смоак опубликовала в твиттере снимки своей собаки Санни с ее лучшим другом — кирпичом.
Изначально кирпич придерживал коврик, чтобы тот не заворачивался. Санни был еще щенком, когда они подружились.
my dog’s best friend is a brick pic.twitter.com/AcWZM4JvZJ— ♡ Ariana ♡ (@itsthymee) May 30, 2018
Сейчас собаке уже год, но он по-прежнему любит играть со своим другом-кирпичом и даже спит с ним в обнимку.
pupdate: I’m still in shock at the response, i can’t believe that his pictures have been shared on numerous insta accounts, Facebook, tumblr and on a buzzfeed article. It’s all very surreal. thank you all for all the love. we aren’t going to let the fame get to his head haha. pic.twitter.com/azcAne1YgJ— ♡ Ariana ♡ (@itsthymee) June 1, 2018
Хозяйка Санни рассказала Buzzfeed, что подобрала его с улицы. У щенка, как и у его братьев и сестер, было полно блох, а у матери были проблемы с зубами и шерстью.
wow i never expected this my heart is so warmed by all the sweet replies! some people have been asking so I’ll answer, he’s a year old and i rescued him last year, his story is on my insta @itsthymee, his name is Sunny and a very happy boy! the brick is to keep the carpet down pic.twitter.com/2m3qZxxeUQ— ♡ Ariana ♡ (@itsthymee) May 31, 2018
Подписчики Арианы в твиттере прислали ей фотографии своих собак — с их лучшими друзьями.
Например, с кеглей:
my pumpkin & his bowling pin pic.twitter.com/Vrlfm0jgqG— chloe may (@chloeemayb) May 31, 2018
И камнем:
My rot has had this rock for 4 years now pic.twitter.com/uS5pLRcJrs— lex (@alexisbertram) May 31, 2018