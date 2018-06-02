шапито

У этой собаки есть самый настоящий лучший друг! Кирпич.

Meduza
13:45, 2 июня 2018

Фотограф Ариана Смоак опубликовала в твиттере снимки своей собаки Санни с ее лучшим другом — кирпичом.

Изначально кирпич придерживал коврик, чтобы тот не заворачивался. Санни был еще щенком, когда они подружились.

Сейчас собаке уже год, но он по-прежнему любит играть со своим другом-кирпичом и даже спит с ним в обнимку.

Хозяйка Санни рассказала Buzzfeed, что подобрала его с улицы. У щенка, как и у его братьев и сестер, было полно блох, а у матери были проблемы с зубами и шерстью.

Подписчики Арианы в твиттере прислали ей фотографии своих собак — с их лучшими друзьями.

Например, с кеглей:

И камнем:

