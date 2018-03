Австралиец Мяу-Мяу вшил проездной себе в руку. Его оштрафовали за безбилетный проезд

The Sydney body-hacking scientist who implanted an Opal Card chip in his hand claims the NSW government has finally made good on threats to cancel his pass. But the defiant "biohacker" is preparing to fight the move in court. Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, which is his legal name, cut down the Opal chip, had it encased in biocompatible plastic and then implanted it just under the skin on his left hand by a piercing expert in April 2017. Story: https://yhoo.it/2BYLswc #OpalCards #7News