До Ирландии дошел очень мощный шторм «Офелия». Но ирландцы только смеются

12:56, 16 октября 2017

До Ирландии 16 октября добрался шторм «Офелия», который называют «худшим погодным явлением за полвека». Шторм серьезный: из-за него уже остались без света больше 200 тысяч тысяч домов и компаний, а власти просят местных жителей не выходить дома.

Но ирландцев «Офелия», судя по публикациям в соцсетях, не пугает: они в основном шутят над непогодой и запасаются пивом и чипсами.

Накануне шторма: «Воспользуйтесь возможностью закрепить садовую мебель, трамплины, мусорные ведра и больших надувных миньонов перед тем»
«На парковке у супермаркета нет места, и ирландцы, кажется, серьезно готовятся к «Офелии». Мы очень смешной народ»
«Это мой первый ураган, так что я немного новичок. Когда начинаем мародерствовать?»
«Честный» прогноз погоды с нецензурной лексикой
«Все ресурсы и технологии используются, чтобы добиться безопасности для каждого человека». Надпись на видео: «Детектор мощности урагана из воздушного шарика»
«Тест из полотенца, висящего на 15 прищепках. 11 утра, сообщать нечего»
«Иди сюда, сучка»
«Срочная помощь едет в Керри» (речь о Графстве на юго-западе Ирландии)
Надписи на картинке: «Что видит большинство людей» и «Что вижу я»
«Ирландия встречает «Офелию» так»
«Подготовка к урагану: зарядите телефоны, возможны перебои с электроэнергией. Ирланды: посадить батареи, смеясь над смешными мемами про ураган»
«Люди купаются на побережье Дублина этим утром»
«Полезная карта для тех, кто готовит припасы перед «Офелией». Надпись на картинке: «Сколько вина нужно купить»
Объявление в кафе: «Идите домой, голодные ублюдки. Надвигается сраный шторм, и [«Офелия»] — злая сучка. Приготовьте свой сраный обед себе сами»
