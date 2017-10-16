До Ирландии дошел очень мощный шторм «Офелия». Но ирландцы только смеются
До Ирландии 16 октября добрался шторм «Офелия», который называют «худшим погодным явлением за полвека». Шторм серьезный: из-за него уже остались без света больше 200 тысяч тысяч домов и компаний, а власти просят местных жителей не выходить дома.
Но ирландцев «Офелия», судя по публикациям в соцсетях, не пугает: они в основном шутят над непогодой и запасаются пивом и чипсами.
Take the opportunity today to secure garden furniture, trampolines, bins, large inflatable minions in preparation for #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/TkAKPGa8wD— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 15, 2017
There’s not a car parking space in the supermarket and the Irish seem to be really preparing for #Ophelia we are a very funny nation. pic.twitter.com/vUdgJtsPN3— Robbie Farrell (@Breakingbadbob) October 16, 2017
This is my first hurricane so I'm a bit of a novice. When do we start the looting ? #Opheila #Ophelia— colin o donoghue (@dunnocks74) October 16, 2017
Whoever took the time to make this - thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙌🏻 #Ophelia #OpheliaIreland pic.twitter.com/zSWGV4p3Lp— Sarah Duffy (@IamSarahDuffy) October 16, 2017
It's all kicking off in Ireland #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Z6X7eTpYiD— Metro (@MetroUK) October 16, 2017
All resources and technology being utilised to ensure the safety of every civilian. #ophelia pic.twitter.com/Pu6ju2cgbr— Pat (@verylittleTBH) October 16, 2017
15 peg towel test at 11am, not much to report #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/L7Un94TVPV— Tadhg Madden™ (@tigertullow) October 16, 2017
Come at me b*tch #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/NnCale6oN1— Podge Moran (@PodgeMoran) October 16, 2017
Emergency services being rushed to Kerry! #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/6jiKGGUE7k— Koci (@Koci71) October 16, 2017
Stay safe everyone #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/fMOxZegjH9— The Irish Farmer (@IrishFarmLife) October 16, 2017
Ireland going into #ophelia like pic.twitter.com/1pD5OTjIy4— Caoimhe Platt ♡ (@CaoimhePlatt) October 16, 2017
Hurricane prep - charge your phones, power outage likely. Irish people - drain batteries laughing at hilarious hurricane memes #Ophelia— Sibh Ward (@Little_ArmS) October 16, 2017
People swimming at Seapoint in Dublin this morning #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/aeHgEAayMo— Rachel Flaherty (@rachelfl) October 16, 2017
Handy map for those buying in supplies for #ophelia pic.twitter.com/w7nTJ9LLvs— DynamiteStudio (@dynamitecork) October 15, 2017
Такое pic.twitter.com/Ojvqy5bPZP— вискаша (@MrsLovegood) October 16, 2017