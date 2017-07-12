В Snapchat появился танцующий хотдог. Он милаха или воплощение чистого зла?
В Snapchat появился эффект для камеры с танцующим хотдогом. У мультяшной булки с сосиской есть лицо, руки и ноги; она слушает музыку и танцует.
God help me, this stupid Snapchat hotdog dancing on indifferent animals is my new favorite thing... pic.twitter.com/A8kL874i4l— Nightingale (@NightingaIed) July 12, 2017
Snapchat hotdog was too lit last night pic.twitter.com/rpIHbSkGVv— Mr. Bonez (@SteveBonez) July 9, 2017
Don't think my dogs too happy with the hotdog dancing on her head 😂 #snapchat #hotdogfilter @Snapchat pic.twitter.com/W3ECKH5Eqp— Lauren (@laurenhrt99) July 12, 2017
Хотдог распознает поверхности и взаимодействует с окружающими его объектами. Иногда из-за этого случаются неожиданности: например, хотдога может сбить поезд или унести проезжающей мимо тележкой.
Will the Snapchat hotdog make an appearance on tonight's newscast? Tune in at 9 to find out pic.twitter.com/Gfxt3dZkow— Adria Iraheta (@AdriaKFOX_CBS) July 12, 2017
When the #Snapchat #hotdog gets run over by the train. 😩😭@RideSunRail pic.twitter.com/ySfRxPJ5P0— Paige Wagner (@paige_wagnerr) July 12, 2017
The snapchat hotdog is too lit 🔥🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/GI7KD25N3r— Davi (@splashonyourhoe) July 10, 2017
Хотдог выглядит очень мило, так что неудивительно, что он стал очень популярным мемом.
You know I had to do it to em pic.twitter.com/20dqZf3Of7— Elliot (@ElliotHetherton) July 6, 2017
A photographer took pictures of people before and after she called them beautiful pic.twitter.com/Ef5tLvFcd5— Hotdog memes 🌭 (@hotdogmemes) July 8, 2017
I can't drown my demons because they know how to swim pic.twitter.com/78gDuo8UbL— The Snapchat Hotdog (@SnapHotdog) July 8, 2017
Shower time, adderall, a glass of whiskey....and diesel jeans pic.twitter.com/2QdXdu757y— Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) July 8, 2017
Remember the snapchat hotdog? This is him now. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/2GiS75Umvv— Jared Schramm (@Schrimp_boat) July 12, 2017
The Statue of Liberty is breathtaking pic.twitter.com/SVxVfBaPFz— The Snapchat Hotdog (@SnapHotdog) July 11, 2017
Но для некоторых этот хотдог — воплощение зла. Он врывается в дома, преследует людей и даже пытается захватывать их в плен.
This hotdog is getting wild pic.twitter.com/hnna132xwf— Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) July 10, 2017