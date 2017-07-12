шапито

В Snapchat появился танцующий хотдог. Он милаха или воплощение чистого зла?

Meduza
15:04, 12 июля 2017

В Snapchat появился эффект для камеры с танцующим хотдогом. У мультяшной булки с сосиской есть лицо, руки и ноги; она слушает музыку и танцует.

Хотдог распознает поверхности и взаимодействует с окружающими его объектами. Иногда из-за этого случаются неожиданности: например, хотдога может сбить поезд или унести проезжающей мимо тележкой.

Хотдог выглядит очень мило, так что неудивительно, что он стал очень популярным мемом.

«Фотограф снимала людей до и после того, как называла их красивыми»
«Я не могу утопить своих демонов, потому что они умеют плавать»
🅱e safe from dankmemes
Надпись на листе бумаги: «Пожалуйста, не разбивайте окно. Кондиционер включен, у него есть вода. Он слушает свою любимую музыку»
«Помните хотдога из Snapchat? Теперь он выглядит так. Почувствовали себя старыми?»

Но для некоторых этот хотдог — воплощение зла. Он врывается в дома, преследует людей и даже пытается захватывать их в плен.

Send help from hotdogboy
«Меня взяли в плен, помогите»
me irl from me_irl
«Оставь мою семью в покое»
Me irl from me_irl
«Ты выбрал не тот дом, ублюдок»
Dancing hot dogs on the rise invest now from MemeEconomy
