Where Pigs Fly Farm: австралийский заповедник для свиней

Baby Felipe is in the excellent care of our vets overnight - Somersby Animal Hospital - after a relapse in his health. Felipe is a brave little fighter who wants to live and we are doing all we can to save his life. Keep Felipe in your thoughts. Update soon. #felipethelittlefighter #wherepigsfly

A photo posted by Where Pigs Fly Farm Sanctuary (@wherepigsflyfarmsanctuary) on Oct 18, 2016 at 1:43am PDT