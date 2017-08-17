Что происходит в центре Барселоны сразу после теракта. Фото и видео, снятые очевидцами
В Барселоне 17 августа произошел теракт: на главной пешеходной улице города — Рамбле — фургон на большой скорости въехал в пешеходов. По последним данным, 13 человек погибли, от 20 до 25 получили ранения. Водитель автомобиля скрылся; есть ли у него сообщники, точно не известно. По словам очевидцев, недалеко от Рамблы, рядом с рынком Бокерия, была слышна стрельба.
Something is happening in #Barcelona now. Portaferrissa street now. People running and businesses closing. pic.twitter.com/blzKrBnjEC— David Palacios Rubio (@_DavidPalacios) August 17, 2017
Van rams into crowds in #Ramblas area in #Barcelona, several injured, Spanish police say pic.twitter.com/1DlfyN4ipX— Yotam Rozenwald (@Yotam_R82) August 17, 2017
BREAKING: Police in #Barcelona say at least 20 people hit by van that ploughed into crowd in tourist area.pic.twitter.com/cdjm4XlQxZ— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) August 17, 2017
Right now in Barcelona. In the terrorist attack place. pic.twitter.com/B2Y37gtAkH— Gelty Drake (@GeltyDrake) August 17, 2017
Posible furgoneta en el atentado de la Rambla de Barcelona pic.twitter.com/cn6OQ0ReJX— Fito Afrancesao (@Fito_Frances) August 17, 2017
Armed officers on the streets in #Barcelona. Amid the chaos there is a report that ppl are being held hostage nearby pic.twitter.com/uZBTZTfrva— Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) August 17, 2017
BREAKING - SPAIN: Van crashes into dozens of people in Barcelona's city center. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ss7nZn031G— Behind The News (@Behind__News) August 17, 2017
#BREAKING: Many people injured by a van in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist area. pic.twitter.com/IGxDAGkcOX— . (@earthh_universe) August 17, 2017