Что происходит в центре Барселоны сразу после теракта. Фото и видео, снятые очевидцами

Meduza
16:32, 17 августа 2017

В Барселоне 17 августа произошел теракт: на главной пешеходной улице города — Рамбле — фургон на большой скорости въехал в пешеходов. По последним данным, 13 человек погибли, от 20 до 25 получили ранения. Водитель автомобиля скрылся; есть ли у него сообщники, точно не известно. По словам очевидцев, недалеко от Рамблы, рядом с рынком Бокерия, была слышна стрельба.

A post shared by Camilla Andreassen (@camiea) on

Running For Cover In Barcelona Van Attack
Mitchell Wiggs