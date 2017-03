«Возможно, вы захотите выйти замуж за моего мужа» Больная раком писательница опубликовала эссе о любимом мужчине, пожелав ему счастья. Через 10 дней она умерла

On page 110 of Textbook AKR, I invite readers to text in their idea for a matching tattoo. Paulette, a yet-untattooed librarian from Wisconsin, suggested we both get the word "more" (a nod to Midterm Essay on page 168). Long tattoo story short: I loved the idea, she met me in Chicago recently, and we are now, quite literally, "author and reader, bonded by ink."

A post shared by Amy Krouse Rosenthal (@missamykr) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:41pm PDT