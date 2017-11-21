State Duma threatens to ban all Google advertising in Russia, following crackdown on ’RT’ and ‘Sputnik’

Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy speaker of the State Duma, says Moscow will consider banning Google from collecting advertising revenue in Russia, in response to the company’s recent actions against Russian media outlets.

“Here in Russia we’re also concerned about the situation with undesirable, dangerous promoted information reaching social network users. [...] And if global companies like Google and Facebook are telling the U.S. Congress that they can’t separate the bad ads from the good ads, and the dangerous ads from the harmless ads, then we, too, are worried about this,” Tolstoy said on Tuesday, speaking at a conference on youth media, held at the parent company “Rossiya Segodnya,” which manages Sputnik and RIA Novosti.

“We also would like to meet and talk about what can be done to protect Russian citizens from dangerous content. And if this isn’t possible, then let’s just shut off all advertising with new legislation. Maybe this doesn’t affect foreign users, but it absolutely affects Russians,” Tolstoy said.

The Duma vice speaker’s remarks follow an announcement on Monday that Google News is working to “de-rank” stories from Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. In October, moreover, Google removed RT from a package of premium YouTube videos it sells to advertisers.

According to Tolstoy, Google earns roughly $34 billion a year in Russia. He acknowledges that this isn’t a “decisive amount of money,” in terms of Google’s global revenues, but he says it should be enough to get the company’s attention. “We will monitor how the situation develops, and we’ll take any necessary, firm action because our national interests and our freedom are at stake,” Tolstoy concluded.