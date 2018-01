Криштиану Роналду разбили лицо во время матча. Первым делом он взял телефон и изучил травму

#Sanchez: “Hola amigo. Thanks for calling. Wait a sec. Aren’t you playing now?”



Ronaldo: “Yes it’s only Deportivo. I just wanted to be the first to congratulate you on signing for #MUFC. Keep my number 7 warm. I mean, do it proud. Still handsome with a cut aren’t I. Ciao”#MUFC pic.twitter.com/X32IeNebZI