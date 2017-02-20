«12 баллов из 10 хорошему мальчику»: как в твиттере оценивают собак, кроликов и чужих отцов
В твиттере есть аккаунты, которые оценивают животных и людей по десятибалльной шкале и выносят свой шуточный вердикт.The Verge собрал лучшие из них, и оказалось, ящерицы умеют держать предметы на голове (совсем как собаки!), а чужие отцы — невероятно смешные. Но самые высокие оценки все равно получают кролики и собаки.
Собаки
This is Gidget. She's a spy pupper. Stealthy as h*ck. Must've slipped pup and got caught. 12/10 would forgive then pet pic.twitter.com/zD97KYFaFa— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) February 19, 2017
This is Logan, the Chow who lived. He solemnly swears he's up to lots of good. H*ckin magical af 9.75/10 pic.twitter.com/yBO5wuqaPS— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) October 13, 2016
This is Boots. She doesn't know what to do with treats so she just holds them. Very good girl. 12/10 would give more treats pic.twitter.com/eAA8lratd3— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) February 3, 2017
Ящерицы
a sweet baby with sweet lil hands 8/10 pic.twitter.com/59JezCahaJ— We Rate Lizards (@WeRateLizards) February 16, 2017
this is kiwi and he is so talented 8/10 pic.twitter.com/RmPpQowpib— We Rate Lizards (@WeRateLizards) February 16, 2017
when someone catches you making faces to a friend— We Rate Lizards (@WeRateLizards) February 9, 2017
9/10 pic.twitter.com/7EDOGXIifk
Кролики
today we feature @josembell's studious bunny tambor. and what a smart bunny indeed! he is hard at work learning about the world. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/TpLqtICFd7— we rate bunnies (@WeRateBunnies) February 19, 2017
this is ruby, @taybroomm's little bunny. what a cutie patootie! this is one charismatic bun. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/mu0Kc94SHc— we rate bunnies (@WeRateBunnies) February 16, 2017
check out this happy guy. he's so proud of his little plant! 10/10 for this cheerful gardener. pic.twitter.com/5ddAkwcpTj— we rate bunnies (@WeRateBunnies) February 6, 2017
Лягушки
Meet Fluffy the raindroppy baby hoppy froggo 12/10 pic.twitter.com/l0GRer0Sef— We Rate Frogs (@WeRateFrogs) February 9, 2017
HE IS A BIG BOI A LOVELY BOI A WONDERFUL BOI 13/10 FOR THIS BOI pic.twitter.com/VjemFcPy4L— We Rate Frogs (@WeRateFrogs) February 4, 2017
Meet Mignon, a beautiful friend 12/10 pic.twitter.com/TUiKeSfGoG— We Rate Frogs (@WeRateFrogs) December 26, 2016
Отцы
This dad is showing you hipsters what a real beard comb looks like.— WeRateDads (@WeRateDads) January 3, 2017
9.1/10 pic.twitter.com/D3ySRakLAX
This dad didn't take his kids out on the boat to read.— WeRateDads (@WeRateDads) October 16, 2016
8.9/10 let's fish nerds pic.twitter.com/igDdztmyg2
This dad is an egg making robot sent from the future.— WeRateDads (@WeRateDads) October 6, 2016
8.7/10 pic.twitter.com/u6txkHOevn