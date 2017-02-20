шапито

«12 баллов из 10 хорошему мальчику»: как в твиттере оценивают собак, кроликов и чужих отцов

14:36, 20 февраля 2017

В твиттере есть аккаунты, которые оценивают животных и людей по десятибалльной шкале и выносят свой шуточный вердикт.The Verge собрал лучшие из них, и оказалось, ящерицы умеют держать предметы на голове (совсем как собаки!), а чужие отцы — невероятно смешные. Но самые высокие оценки все равно получают кролики и собаки.

Собаки

«Это Джиджет. Она — щенок-шпион. Чертовски бесшумная. Похоже, она просчиталась и была поймана. 12/10 мы простим ее и погладим»
«Логан, чау-чау, который выжил. Он торжественно клянется, что замышляет только шалость. Невероятно волшебный. 9,75/10»
«Это Бутс. Она не знает, что делать с угощениями, поэтому просто держит их. Очень хорошая девочка. 12/10. Будет еще больше вкусностей»

Ящерицы

«Хорошенький малыш с хорошенькими маленькими лапками 8/10»
«Это Киви, и он очень талантливый 8/10»
«Когда кто-то увидел, что ты корчишь рожи другу 9/10»


Кролики

«Сегодня у нас прилежный кролик @josembell. И в самом деле, какой же умный кролик! Он усердно изучает мир. 10/10»
«Это Руби, маленький кролик. Какой милашечка-очаровашечка! Обаятельный кроличек. 10/10»
«Посмотрите на этого счастливчика. Он очень гордится своим урожаем. 10/10 для радостного садовода»

Лягушки

«Встречайте Флаффи, дождевого прыгающего малыша»
«Какой большой мальчик! Какой красивый мальчик! 13/10 для этого мальчика!»
«А это Мигнон, красивый дружочек 12/10»

Отцы

«Этот папа покажет вам, хипстерам, как выглядит настоящая расческа для бороды»
«Этот папа брал своих детей на лодку не для того, чтобы они читали. 8,9/10 рыболову»
«Этот отец — присланный из будущего робот, который делает яичницу»

