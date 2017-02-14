Внуки переехали в другую страну. Теперь дедушка ведет для них инстаграм с рисунками
Чан Чже Ли — 75-летний кореец, живущий в бразильском городе Сан-Паулу. Его дети и внуки переехали из Бразилии в Нью-Йорк и Корею. Ли много времени уделял внуками и очень загрустил после их отъезда. Ци, сын Чан Чже, вспомнил, что в молодости отец любил рисовать. И уговорил его делать ежедневные зарисовки для внуков.
Yesterday was your grandma's birthday. Doesn't she seem happy? Your grandma was born on December 23, 1942. So how old is she? #drawing #watercolor #grandma #birthday Ontem foi o aniversário da vovó. A vovó não parece bem feliz? Como ela nasceu no dia 23 de dezembro de 1942, quantos anos será a vovó tem? #aniversariodavovo 어제는 할머니 생일이었어. 할머니 기분이 너무도 좋아보이지 않니? 1942년 12월 23일에 태어났으니까 몇 살일까?
Ци создал аккаунт в инстаграме, куда от имени отца выкладывает зарисовки. Истории, которые появляются под рисунками, придумывает мама Ци. Они дублируются на трех языках — английском, португальском и корейском.
«Я хотел показать, что любой может научить своих родителей или бабушек и дедушек пользоваться технологиями», — рассказал Ци.
There's a little dog in the middle of the street. Today I will tell you an amazing story. About a month ago, around 7 in the morning, I had to stop the car at the red light. Suddenly a dog came out of nowhere and stood in the middle of the crossroads. When the light changed, and we were about to move, a motorcycle next to us advanced. Then this dog, joined by several more dogs, began to race barking towards the motorcycle. We were watching the whole scene in disbelief. Why do you think they did that? #drawing #watercolor #crossroads #redlight #alittledog Tem um cãozinho no meio da rua. Hoje vou contar uma história surpreendente. Há mais ou menos 1 mês por volta das 7 da manhã... tive de parar o carro pelo sinal vermelho. De repente um cãozinho apareceu do nada e ficou parado no meio da encruzilhada. Quando o sinal mudou uma moto avançou e junto a esse cãozinho juntaram-se mais 2 cachorros e começaram a correr latindo em direção a moto. Por que será que eles fizeram isso? #caozinho #sinalvermelho #meiodarua 작은 개 한 마리가 길 한가운데 있지? 오늘은 놀라운 이야기 하나 들려줄게. 한 달 전 아침 7시 쯤 출근 길이었다. 바로 우리 차 앞에서 빨간 신호등이 켜졌어. 그때 어디선가 개 한 마리가 달려나와 네 거리 한복판에 딱 버티고 서는거야. 한참만에 파란불이 켜져 막 움직이려는데 왼쪽에서 오토바이 하나가 앞으로 나왔어. 그러자 이 개는 물론 다른 개 두세 마리가 바로 그 오토바이를 향해 무섭게 짖으며 달려드는 거야. 그러지않아도 개의 태도가 이상해서 유심히 보았거든. 왜 그랬을 것 같으니? #작은개한마리 #빨간신호등 #오토바이를향해달려들다
You guys know where grandpa goes everyday, right? It's the Luz Park. People walk, exercise, seat around, and there are also many people who play guitar and sing. Yesterday, I noticed three people seated on the bench. I hoped and prayed the beautiful Bossa Nova melody would comfort many Brazilians who are going through a difficult day. #drawing #watercolor #guys #grandpa #luzpark #guitar #bench #bossanova #brazilians Vocês sabem onde o vovô vai todos os dias, não é? Sim, é o Parque da Luz. Lá tem pessoas passeando, se exercitando ou que ficam sentadas à toa mas também tem pessoas que ficam cantando tocando violão. Ontem três pessoas que estavam sentadas no banco me chamaram a atenção. Rezei por dentro desejando que o difícil dia a dia dos brasileiros seja consolado pelas lindas notas da bossa nova. 할아버지가 매일 가는 곳이 어디인지 너흰 알지? 루스 공원이다. 산책하는 사람, 운동하는 사람, 그냥 앉아 있는 사람, 그런데 기타를 치며 노래하는 사람도 많다. 어제는 벤치에 앉아 있는 세 사람이 눈에 들어왔어. 브라질 사람들의 힘든 하루가 보사노바의 아름다운 가락으로 위로가 되었으면 하고 기도했다.
Arthur is walking while imitating grandpa. Back in May 2012, grandpa got sick with shingles. The rash went from my left chest, armpit and my back. In the beginning, I thought it was a stomach flu and I tried to tough it out, and I lost the opportunity to treat it in the beginning. I ended up suffering an excruciating pain which only those who went through know. I'm a lot better these days, but often I still feel the pain to the point I need to press my chest with my palm. While I'm focused on drawing, I can forget the pain and I'm thankful for that. #drawing #watercolor #pen #shingles #grandpasreminiscence Um dia qualquer de maio de 2012, Arthur está andando enquanto imita o vovô. O vovô ficou doente com herpes zoster. A dor foi dominando desde o peito esquerdo, axilas até as costas. No começo achei que era algum tipo de intoxicação alimentar e achei que passaria se aguentasse, nessa acabei perdendo a oportunidade de tratar a doença no tempo certo resultando numa dor terrível que só aqueles que passaram sabem. O vovô está muito melhor esses dias, mas tem vezes que ainda sinto a dor e é preciso pressionar o peito com a palma. Enquanto estou focado em desenhos, posso esquecer a dor e eu sou grato por isso. #recordacaodevovo #herpeszoster 할아버지를 흉내내며 걷고 있는 알뚤, 2012년 5월 초 어느 날. 할아버지가 대상포진에 걸렸다. 왼쪽 가슴에서 겨드랑이를 지나 뒷등에 이루는 고통의 띠, 처음엔 식중독인 줄 알고 참고 있다가 그만 치료시간을 넘기는 바람에 무서운 고통에 빠져야 했다. 아파 본 사람만이 아는 고통. 지금은 많이 나아졌지만 자주 가슴을 움켜쥐어야 할 정도로 아픔이 공격한다. 그림에 몰두하는 동안은 잊을 수 있으니 이를 고마워할 따름이다. #대상포진 #흉내내는손자 #할아버지의회상
This is the view from our living room. You guys used to look at it after climbing on the sofa. São Paulo is like this... a combination of modern high buildings and old houses with red roof tiles. #drawing #watercolor #livingroom #sofa #saopaulo #buildings #house #rooftiles A vista do nosso apartamento. Vocês, quando vinham nos visitar, costumavam subir no sofá para olharem a janela também. SP é assim... prédios modernos em harmonia com casas de telha rubra. 우리 아파트 살라에서 바라다 보이는 풍경, 너희도 할아버지 집에 오면 소파에 올라가 바라보곤 했지. 현대식 높은 빌딩들과 붉은 기와 지붕의 옛 주택들이 함께 있는 게 쌍빠울로이다.
Today I'll tell you about the day of my exam. 60 years ago, back then, you had to pass the exam to enter the middle school. Finally I received the math exam sheet. I, who was nicknamed Dr. Math, looked at the first question full of confidence. It was about the mobile and fixed pulley. I took the pencil. But then! I couldn't solve it. I was out of breath. The answer that should have come easy, didn't come. Time passed and I began to sweat cold. How can there be a problem I can't solve? To be stuck in a simple question of pulley??? My eyes were covered with sweat and tears and I couldn't see no more. Boys, what should I have done in that situation? Of course I should have moved on to the next, but I tried and tried to solve the first one. In the end, I failed to get into that school. Boys, don't be a fool like your grandpa. #drawing #watercolor #mathexame #drmath Hoje vou contar sobre o dia da prova. Há 60 anos, era preciso passar na prova para entrar no Ensino Médio. Finalmente recebí a folha de prova de matemática. Eu que tinha o apelido de Dr. Matemática, olhei para a primeira questão todo confiante. Era uma questão sobre polia móvel e fixa. Peguei o lápis. Mas ai! Não conseguia sair resolvendo. Fiquei sem ar até. Ai! Mas, por quê? Tentei resolver novamente com mais atenção. Mas a resposta que deveria aparecer fácil não surgia. O tempo passava e comecei a suar frio. Como pode existir uma questão que eu não possa resolver? Ficar bloqueado numa simples questão de polia... meus olhos ficaram cobertos de suor e lágrimas e não conseguia ver mais nada. Meninos, o que eu deveria ter feito nessa hora? É claro que eu deveria ter passado para a próxima questão. No final, acabei entrando na lista dos desaprovados. Meninos, não sejam tolos como o seu avô. #provamatematica 오늘은 시험 보던 이야기를 해줄게. 60년전 그땐 중학교에 가려면 시험을 봐야 했었다. 산수 시험지를 받았다. 산수 박사라는 별명을 가졌던 나, 자신만만하게 1번 문제를 보았지. 움직도르래와 고정도르래가 섞인 것이었어. 연필을 잡았지. 그런데 아! 얘들아, 그게 수울 술 풀어지질 않았다. 숨이 턱 막혔어. 어! 왜? 다시 꼼꼼히 풀어 나갔다. 그러나 간단히 나와야할 답이 나오질 않았어. 시간은 가고 진땀이 나기 시작했다. 내가 풀지 못하는 문제가 있다니! 이까짓 도르래 문제에 막히다니....눈은 땀과 눈물로 범벅이 되어 글씨가 보이질 않았어. 이럴땐 어떻게 해야겠니? 당연히 다음 문제로 넘어가야지? 그런데도 난 계속 풀려고 했어. 결국 난 그 중학교에 떨어졌지. 얘들아. 너희는 할아버지처럼 어리석어선 안된다.
Arthur, you usually don't like to play outside. What happened? Did you need a fresh air? When you asked Allan to play badminton, did he join you right away? Despite the cold weather? Although Allan is your brother, he's your best friend, right? Bravo, Arthur and Allan! Beat the winter! #drawing #watercolor #badminton #winter #bestfriend Arthur... você que não gosta muito de sair, o que aconteceu? Você estava se sentindo sem ar? Quando você chamou o Allan para jogar badminton ele concordou rapidinho? Mesmo nesse frio? O Allan é mesmo seu melhor amigo mesmo sendo seu irmão? Bravo, Arthur e Allan! Que vençam o inverno! #inverno #melhoramigo 밖으로 나가는 걸 좋아하지 않는 알뚤, 너 웬일이니? 답답해서라고? 배드민턴 치자니까 알란이 얼른 일어나디? 추운데? 알란은 동생이지만 세상에서 가장 친한 친구라고? 브라보! 알뚤, 알란! 겨울을 이겨내라!